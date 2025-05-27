Trump Administration Severs Ties with Harvard Amidst Controversy

The Trump administration has taken a decisive step by announcing plans to terminate its remaining federal contracts with Harvard University, potentially impacting contracts valued at $100 million. This move is seen as part of ongoing efforts to undermine the financial stability of the prestigious institution.

Previous government actions have already included terminating nearly $3 billion in research grants and efforts to revoke the school's ability to enroll international students. These actions have come after the university resisted sweeping government-mandated changes to its policies.

In addition, a federal judge in Boston temporarily blocked the revocation of foreign student enrollment. Harvard is challenging these moves in court, arguing that they violate its constitutional rights and interfere with its autonomy. Harvard University President Alan Garber called the funding cancelations "perplexing" and defended the university's historical role in serving the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)