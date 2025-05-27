Left Menu

Delhi University Law Faculty Faces Protests Over Exam Admit Card Controversy

Over 150 students at Delhi University's Law Faculty were denied exam admit cards due to low attendance, sparking protests and exam disruptions. A notice later provisionally allowed students to take exams, pending an inquiry. ABVP criticized alleged bias favoring certain students and demanded the Dean's resignation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2025 23:07 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 23:07 IST
Tensions escalated at Delhi University's Law Faculty when more than 150 students were denied exam admit cards due to low attendance, leading to protests and exam disruptions.

Initially prevented from sitting the exams, the affected students will now be provisionally allowed to take part, as per an official notice issued under the Competent Authority's directions.

The ABVP condemned what they viewed as arbitrary decisions, particularly criticizing alleged administrative bias favoring certain students, while demanding a thorough explanation and the resignation of the Dean.

(With inputs from agencies.)

