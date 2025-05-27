Delhi University Law Faculty Faces Protests Over Exam Admit Card Controversy

Tensions escalated at Delhi University's Law Faculty when more than 150 students were denied exam admit cards due to low attendance, leading to protests and exam disruptions.

Initially prevented from sitting the exams, the affected students will now be provisionally allowed to take part, as per an official notice issued under the Competent Authority's directions.

The ABVP condemned what they viewed as arbitrary decisions, particularly criticizing alleged administrative bias favoring certain students, while demanding a thorough explanation and the resignation of the Dean.

(With inputs from agencies.)