Punjab's Sky-High Educational Tours for Meritorious Students

In a groundbreaking move, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced air educational tours for high-achieving government school students. This initiative aims to broaden their horizons by exposing them to premier educational institutes across the country.

During a première event, Mann celebrated the accomplishments of these students, commending the dedication of students, parents, and teachers alike. He encouraged students to carefully select role models to inspire their future successes.

Mann criticized previous governments for neglecting high-quality education, suggesting their focus was on elite school education for their own. He stressed that true progress lies in empowering youth to become job creators, urging them to leave a significant mark on society.

(With inputs from agencies.)