Left Menu

Punjab's Sky-High Educational Tours for Meritorious Students

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann announced air educational tours for top government school students to premier institutes. Recognizing their achievements, Mann stressed the importance of role models, criticized past governments for neglecting quality education, and emphasized the need for youth to become job creators to ensure Punjab's prosperity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-05-2025 23:45 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 23:45 IST
Punjab's Sky-High Educational Tours for Meritorious Students
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking move, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced air educational tours for high-achieving government school students. This initiative aims to broaden their horizons by exposing them to premier educational institutes across the country.

During a première event, Mann celebrated the accomplishments of these students, commending the dedication of students, parents, and teachers alike. He encouraged students to carefully select role models to inspire their future successes.

Mann criticized previous governments for neglecting high-quality education, suggesting their focus was on elite school education for their own. He stressed that true progress lies in empowering youth to become job creators, urging them to leave a significant mark on society.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025