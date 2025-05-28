Left Menu

U.S. Tightens Social Media Scrutiny on South Korean Students Amid Visa Concerns

The Trump administration's increased scrutiny of South Korean students' social media in the U.S. is causing concern among parents. The U.S. plans to expand social media vetting, causing visa delays. South Korean international students, already a significant demographic, face anxiety over potential impacts on education plans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 14:43 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 14:43 IST
U.S. Tightens Social Media Scrutiny on South Korean Students Amid Visa Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a move sparking widespread concern, the Trump administration is intensifying scrutiny of South Korean students' social media activity in the U.S. According to students and supporting agencies, this increase in monitoring coincides with broader immigration policy shifts under the current administration.

The U.S. State Department has ordered missions abroad to halt new student visa appointments as preparations for expanded social media vetting get underway. South Korean students, who comprise the third-largest international student demographic in the U.S., are expressing anxiety over potential impacts on their educational trajectories.

Educational agencies in South Korea, like Worldnet U.S. Overseas Edu Center, report a surge in inquiries from anxious parents. A liberal arts college email reviewed by Reuters urged overseas students to manage their social media activity carefully to avoid complications. This comes amidst tough competition to secure spots in U.S. educational institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025