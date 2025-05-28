U.S. Tightens Social Media Scrutiny on South Korean Students Amid Visa Concerns

In a move sparking widespread concern, the Trump administration is intensifying scrutiny of South Korean students' social media activity in the U.S. According to students and supporting agencies, this increase in monitoring coincides with broader immigration policy shifts under the current administration.

The U.S. State Department has ordered missions abroad to halt new student visa appointments as preparations for expanded social media vetting get underway. South Korean students, who comprise the third-largest international student demographic in the U.S., are expressing anxiety over potential impacts on their educational trajectories.

Educational agencies in South Korea, like Worldnet U.S. Overseas Edu Center, report a surge in inquiries from anxious parents. A liberal arts college email reviewed by Reuters urged overseas students to manage their social media activity carefully to avoid complications. This comes amidst tough competition to secure spots in U.S. educational institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)