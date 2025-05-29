Debunking Harvard Rumors: Barron Trump Didn't Apply

Rumors had circulated claiming that Barron Trump, son of US President Donald Trump, was rejected by Harvard University, allegedly leading to federal funding cuts for the Ivy League school.

Nicholas Clemens, spokesperson for Barron's mother, Melania Trump, clarified the situation by stating that Barron never applied to Harvard, refuting the social media speculation.

Currently, Barron, 19, is pursuing his studies at New York University's business school. This news follows the Trump administration's recently paused decision to stop Harvard from enrolling international students.

(With inputs from agencies.)