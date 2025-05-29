Debunking Harvard Rumors: Barron Trump Didn't Apply
Rumors falsely suggested that Barron Trump was rejected by Harvard, prompting President Trump to cut funding to the university. A spokesperson clarified that Barron did not apply to Harvard. He is currently attending New York University. Recently, the Trump administration's decision to prevent Harvard from enrolling international students was halted by a federal judge.
Rumors had circulated claiming that Barron Trump, son of US President Donald Trump, was rejected by Harvard University, allegedly leading to federal funding cuts for the Ivy League school.
Nicholas Clemens, spokesperson for Barron's mother, Melania Trump, clarified the situation by stating that Barron never applied to Harvard, refuting the social media speculation.
Currently, Barron, 19, is pursuing his studies at New York University's business school. This news follows the Trump administration's recently paused decision to stop Harvard from enrolling international students.
