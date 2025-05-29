Harvard Stands Firm Amidst Federal Threats

Harvard University is staging its commencement ceremony amidst a critical backdrop, as it confronts existential threats from the Trump administration. The prestigious institution, which was established long before the United States' inception, is leading a defiant stand against the federal government in a series of legal battles.

The Trump administration has intensified its scrutiny of Harvard, demanding sweeping reforms and threatening its substantial federal funding. The administration has already canceled USD 2.6 billion in research grants and is seeking to cut international student enrolment while targeting the university's tax-exempt status.

Taking a stand, Harvard is supported by high-profile figures speaking at its commencement, including Dr. Abraham Verghese and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, both vocal about the university's resilience. As federal challenges loom, Harvard President Alan Garber reaffirms the university's commitment to protecting academic freedom against governmental overreach.

