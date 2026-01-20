Uganda's Election Turmoil: Opposition Faces Legal Battles

In a significant development following Uganda's recent election, over 100 members from the nation's largest opposition party face charges of unlawful assembly and related offences. This comes amid widespread allegations of election-related violence, with President Yoweri Museveni declared the victor with 71.6% of the vote.

Bobi Wine, the former pop star turned political adversary, has rejected the election results, citing extensive irregularities such as ballot stuffing and intimidation of polling agents. Wine's location remains uncertain after he reported escaping a military raid.

The legal proceedings against at least 118 National Unity Platform members follow accusations of security forces using excessive force, raised by organizations like the U.N. Human Rights Office. As tensions persist, the focus remains on the legitimacy of Museveni's prolonged leadership since 1986.

