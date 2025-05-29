Left Menu

Revolutionising TOEFL: A Tailored Experience with AI Innovations

From 2026, the TOEFL will offer a personalised test that adjusts in real time based on performance, using AI-assisted identity verification. The revamped test aims to better reflect real academic settings and minimize cultural bias, featuring an intuitive scoring scale aligned with the CEFR framework for global consistency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2025 14:49 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 14:49 IST
Revolutionising TOEFL: A Tailored Experience with AI Innovations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Starting in 2026, the TOEFL exam will undergo a significant transformation, incorporating a personalised test format that adapts in real time to a student's performance. This innovative approach, announced by the Educational Testing Service (ETS), aims to create a more equitable exam experience with AI-assisted identity verification at its core.

ETS, based in Princeton and responsible for exams like the GRE, has laid out a roadmap for changes that will take effect from May 2025, culminating in a comprehensive overhaul in 2026. The revamped test will feature a multi-stage adaptive design for reading and listening, integrating modern, relevant content to reflect real-world academic settings.

The test's scoring will adopt a 1–6 scale, aligning with the global CEFR framework, streamlining score interpretation for over 12,000 institutions worldwide. ETS has promised a seamless integration process for educational bodies, ensuring a smooth transition to these new enhancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025