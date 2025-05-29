Revolutionising TOEFL: A Tailored Experience with AI Innovations

Starting in 2026, the TOEFL exam will undergo a significant transformation, incorporating a personalised test format that adapts in real time to a student's performance. This innovative approach, announced by the Educational Testing Service (ETS), aims to create a more equitable exam experience with AI-assisted identity verification at its core.

ETS, based in Princeton and responsible for exams like the GRE, has laid out a roadmap for changes that will take effect from May 2025, culminating in a comprehensive overhaul in 2026. The revamped test will feature a multi-stage adaptive design for reading and listening, integrating modern, relevant content to reflect real-world academic settings.

The test's scoring will adopt a 1–6 scale, aligning with the global CEFR framework, streamlining score interpretation for over 12,000 institutions worldwide. ETS has promised a seamless integration process for educational bodies, ensuring a smooth transition to these new enhancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)