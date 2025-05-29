Unlocking Opportunities: Luban Workshop's Impact in Uzbekistan

The Luban Workshop, an international educational platform named after the legendary Chinese craftsman, is opening new doors for Uzbekistan's youth. It focuses on providing vocational skills tailored to the local market, addressing urgent economic and social development needs. This initiative is seen as a key driver in nurturing talents essential for national progress.

Kateryna Danylova from CICG Europe-Asia discusses the impact of the Luban Workshop with Abrikulov Farrukh Nabijon Ugli, a student benefiting from the program. Their conversation reveals how the workshop's specialized approach helps students acquire skills that are in high demand.

The educational model of the Luban Workshop could serve as a blueprint for similar initiatives aiming to bridge skill gaps and enhance employability in developing countries.

