Harvard Fights Back: Battle Over International Student Enrollment

A federal judge is set to hear whether the Trump administration can revoke Harvard University's ability to enroll international students, affecting around 27% of its student body. Harvard argues this move is retaliatory and unconstitutional, challenging it in court alongside a lawsuit against federal funding cuts.

Updated: 29-05-2025 15:33 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 15:33 IST
The legal battle between Harvard University and the Trump administration escalates as a U.S. district judge is poised to rule on whether the prestigious institution can continue enrolling international students.

Harvard claims the administration's actions are retaliatory, alleging the school fosters antisemitism and a pro-Chinese stance without evidence. This conflict comes amid a broader lawsuit over a multibillion-dollar federal funding revocation impacting the university.

The outcome could significantly affect Harvard, which hosts nearly 6,800 international students. Legal arguments focus on constitutional rights and procedural adherence, as the university seeks to protect academic freedom and maintain its diverse student body.

