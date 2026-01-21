European Market Dips Amid Greenland Trade Tensions

On Wednesday, European shares faced another decline, driven by fresh trade tensions involving Greenland. These tensions overshadowed the positive corporate news, causing a further selloff.

The pan-European STOXX 600 witnessed a 0.1% reduction by 0810 GMT, with the financial services and banking sectors as significant contributors, each dropping 0.6%. The European markets have been hit hard this week after U.S. President Donald Trump hinted at imposing tariffs on eight European countries unless the U.S. gains permission to purchase Greenland.

Investors are cautious as they wait for Trump's address at the World Economic Forum in Davos, hoping for signs of easing tensions. Despite this, Rio Tinto's impressive performance in iron ore and copper production led to a 3.1% gain in its stock, while former Unilever CEO Hein Schumacher's appointment boosted Barry Callebaut shares by 5.9%. The FTSE 100 in London remained stable.