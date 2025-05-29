Left Menu

Harvard Battles Trump Administration Over International Student Visas

The Trump administration may delay its plans to revoke Harvard University's ability to enroll international students. Harvard is contesting these actions, claiming they violate constitutional rights and are a retaliatory attack on academic freedom. This follows accusations of Harvard fostering antisemitism and ties with the Chinese Communist Party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 18:39 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 18:39 IST
Harvard Battles Trump Administration Over International Student Visas
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration signaled a potential shift in its approach to revoking Harvard University's capacity to enroll international students, suggesting a more extended administrative route. According to recent court filings, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security issued a notice to Harvard on Wednesday indicating an intent withdraw the university's certification under the federal Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP).

Harvard has countered charges from the Trump administration, which include allegations of bias against conservatives, fostering antisemitism, and collaborating with the Chinese Communist Party. The prestigious university has 30 days to contest the notice. This development unfolds ahead of a hearing in Boston, where a federal judge will decide on extending an injunction against the administration's move to rescind Harvard's right to host international students.

The revocation would impact approximately a quarter of Harvard's student population. Harvard argues that the administration's decision infringes on free speech and due process protections. The university describes this as part of an unprecedented attack on its academic freedom, particularly amid a lawsuit challenging cuts to federal research funding. Accusations from Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem further amplified the confrontation, as she alleged, without evidence, a range of policy violations by Harvard.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025