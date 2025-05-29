Harvard Battles Trump Administration Over International Student Visas

The Trump administration signaled a potential shift in its approach to revoking Harvard University's capacity to enroll international students, suggesting a more extended administrative route. According to recent court filings, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security issued a notice to Harvard on Wednesday indicating an intent withdraw the university's certification under the federal Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP).

Harvard has countered charges from the Trump administration, which include allegations of bias against conservatives, fostering antisemitism, and collaborating with the Chinese Communist Party. The prestigious university has 30 days to contest the notice. This development unfolds ahead of a hearing in Boston, where a federal judge will decide on extending an injunction against the administration's move to rescind Harvard's right to host international students.

The revocation would impact approximately a quarter of Harvard's student population. Harvard argues that the administration's decision infringes on free speech and due process protections. The university describes this as part of an unprecedented attack on its academic freedom, particularly amid a lawsuit challenging cuts to federal research funding. Accusations from Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem further amplified the confrontation, as she alleged, without evidence, a range of policy violations by Harvard.

(With inputs from agencies.)