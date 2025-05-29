India Urges Merit-Based Visa Consideration for Students Amid US Policy Shifts
India requests the US to consider Indian students' visa applications based on merit amidst concerns over the Trump administration's policy changes. Discussions between Indian and US officials focused on strengthening technology and defense partnerships, and expanding initiatives like the Quad and I2U2 to bolster bilateral relations.
- Country:
- India
Amid growing concerns over the US halting new student visa interviews, India has urged the United States to evaluate Indian students' applications based on merit. The plea comes amid widespread uncertainty caused by recent changes in US visa policies.
Spokesperson for India's External Affairs Ministry, Randhir Jaiswal, conveyed this expectation during a weekly media briefing. He emphasized that while visa issuance is a sovereign function, India hopes Indian students' applications will be considered fairly, allowing them to join their academic programs on time.
Moreover, discussions between Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and US officials centered on advancing cooperation in emerging technologies and defense. Priority areas included the Quad, IMEC, and I2U2 strategic initiatives aimed at strengthening the India-US partnership for the 21st century.
ALSO READ
Family Drops Lawsuit Against Trump Administration Over Deportation Controversy
A Controversial Diplomatic Embrace: Trump and bin Salman's Relationship
Trump Open to Direct Talks with Xi on U.S.-China Trade Deal
Diplomacy and Deals: Trump's Middle East Tour and the Controversial Air Force One Offer
Trump's Diplomatic Dance: Sanctions Lifted and Billion-Dollar Deals