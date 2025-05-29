India Urges Merit-Based Visa Consideration for Students Amid US Policy Shifts

Amid growing concerns over the US halting new student visa interviews, India has urged the United States to evaluate Indian students' applications based on merit. The plea comes amid widespread uncertainty caused by recent changes in US visa policies.

Spokesperson for India's External Affairs Ministry, Randhir Jaiswal, conveyed this expectation during a weekly media briefing. He emphasized that while visa issuance is a sovereign function, India hopes Indian students' applications will be considered fairly, allowing them to join their academic programs on time.

Moreover, discussions between Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and US officials centered on advancing cooperation in emerging technologies and defense. Priority areas included the Quad, IMEC, and I2U2 strategic initiatives aimed at strengthening the India-US partnership for the 21st century.