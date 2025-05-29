ISRO's SETU 2025: Empowering Educators with Space Technology

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has announced its latest initiative, SETU 2025, which stands for Space Education Training and Knowledge Upgradation Programme. This programme, themed 'Space Technology and Application,' aims to arm school teachers with the necessary skills to teach burgeoning fields in space science.

Targeted towards educators teaching students from classes 9 to 12 across various boards, this complimentary five-day course offers a comprehensive overview of the Indian Space Programme. Participants will delve into spacecraft systems, satellite communication, navigation technology, and more, alongside practical skills like reading satellite imagery and using GIS for problem-solving.

Offered through a collaboration between ISRO's Capacity Building Programme Office and the Indian Institute of Remote Sensing, the course will be hosted on the IIRS e-learning platform. Aspiring participants must apply by June 6, with the sessions commencing from June 9 through to June 13.

