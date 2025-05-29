Left Menu

ISRO's SETU 2025: Empowering Educators with Space Technology

ISRO has opened applications for its SETU 2025 programme focusing on Space Technology and Application. The free five-day course targets school teachers of classes 9 to 12, offering insights into space technology, satellite communication, and more. Developed with the Indian Institute of Remote Sensing, applications close on June 6.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 29-05-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 22:26 IST
ISRO's SETU 2025: Empowering Educators with Space Technology
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has announced its latest initiative, SETU 2025, which stands for Space Education Training and Knowledge Upgradation Programme. This programme, themed 'Space Technology and Application,' aims to arm school teachers with the necessary skills to teach burgeoning fields in space science.

Targeted towards educators teaching students from classes 9 to 12 across various boards, this complimentary five-day course offers a comprehensive overview of the Indian Space Programme. Participants will delve into spacecraft systems, satellite communication, navigation technology, and more, alongside practical skills like reading satellite imagery and using GIS for problem-solving.

Offered through a collaboration between ISRO's Capacity Building Programme Office and the Indian Institute of Remote Sensing, the course will be hosted on the IIRS e-learning platform. Aspiring participants must apply by June 6, with the sessions commencing from June 9 through to June 13.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025