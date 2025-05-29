Witold Bańka's Final Term: Elevating Integrity in Sport

Witold Banka has been re-elected for a third and final three-year term as president of the World Anti-Doping Agency, a position he will hold until the end of 2028, according to the organization.

Banka, a former middle-distance runner, was re-elected alongside WADA vice president Yang Yang, who will also serve a third and final term. In his virtual address to the WADA Foundation Board, Banka outlined a commitment to enhancing the athlete experience and strengthening the global anti-doping system.

He emphasized innovation, collaboration, and a firm belief in the importance of clean sport, vowing to work diligently to protect the integrity of sports and the dreams of athletes worldwide.