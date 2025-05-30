Judicial Block on Trump's Move Against Harvard's International Students

A federal judge announced on Thursday plans to issue an injunction preventing the Trump administration from revoking Harvard University's ability to enroll international students. This decision comes as the U.S. Department of Homeland Security opted for a new, extended process to challenge Harvard's certification.

U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs, addressing the court in Boston, stressed the need for a preliminary injunction amid concerns over potential retaliation against Harvard. The university claims the administration's actions undermine its academic freedom and are part of a broader attack.

Harvard, facing the threat of losing nearly 6,800 international students, argues the move violates both free speech rights and due process. The university's legal battle includes challenging the administration's imposed demands and resisting allegations tying it to foreign influence.