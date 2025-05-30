Faizan Zaki Triumphs at the 97th Scripps National Spelling Bee

In a triumphant display of spelling prowess, 13-year-old Faizan Zaki from Texas clinched victory at the 97th Scripps National Spelling Bee. His flawless spelling of 'eclaircissement' in the final round secured him the coveted title, against formidable competitor Sarvadnya Kadam, who placed second.

Zaki, the previous year's runner-up, demonstrated exceptional agility in navigating the competition's pressures, prevailing amid challenges. The event, sponsored by the Scripps media group since 1925, gathered young spellers from various regions and international territories, showcasing their linguistic talents.

The young champion, celebrated with confetti and applause, is set to receive $50,000 in prize money, affirming his dedication and skills. Following his victory, Zaki humorously commented on spending a sleepless night in jubilation, marking a momentous occasion in his academic journey.