Goa Declared Fully Literate Under ULLAS Scheme, Leads India Toward 2030 Vision

In a landmark achievement for India's educational landscape, the State of Goa has been officially declared fully literate under the ULLAS – Nav Bharat Saaksharta Karyakram (New India Literacy Programme), marking a significant step toward the national goal of achieving 100% literacy by 2030. The announcement was made by Goa's Chief Minister, Dr. Pramod Sawant, during the grand celebration of the state’s 39th Statehood Day on May 30, 2025, held at the Dinanath Mangeshkar Kala Mandir in Panaji.

With this declaration, Goa becomes the second state in the country to cross the nationally prescribed 95% benchmark for full literacy, a milestone envisioned under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The achievement symbolizes not just a statistical milestone, but a social revolution powered by grassroots efforts, community engagement, and policy-driven implementation.

Goa's Literacy Milestone: From Data to Declaration

According to the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) 2023–24, Goa's literacy rate stood at an impressive 93.60%, already one of the highest in India. However, a recent state-led internal survey conducted as part of the ULLAS initiative confirmed that the state has now surpassed the 95% benchmark, justifying its official declaration as fully literate.

The declaration was made in the presence of dignitaries including Cabinet Ministers, the Chief Secretary of Goa, and Smt. Archana Sharma Awasthi, Joint Secretary of the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education. The announcement was met with thunderous applause, celebrating Goa’s successful model of people-centric and government-backed literacy transformation.

A Whole-of-Government Approach to Literacy

The Government of Goa adopted a Whole-of-Government approach in its mission to eradicate illiteracy. Key departments such as the Directorate of Panchayats, Municipal Administration, Social Welfare, Planning & Statistics, and Women & Child Development were integral to the campaign. Their coordinated efforts ensured thorough identification and outreach to non-literate populations across both urban and rural areas.

Additionally, Swayampurna Mitras played a vital role in community engagement, literacy certification, and integration of adult learners into structured learning pathways. Field workers from the Social Welfare Department were equally instrumental in reaching underserved communities and ensuring equitable access to literacy initiatives.

The collective efforts of SCERT, local administrations, school principals, teachers, and a vast network of volunteers were widely appreciated. This model of multi-level governance and volunteerism served as a crucial enabler for Goa’s successful campaign.

The ULLAS Scheme: A Vision for a Literate India

The ULLAS – Nav Bharat Saaksharta Karyakram, launched in 2022 and implemented until 2027, is a centrally sponsored scheme aligned with NEP 2020. The programme specifically targets adults aged 15 years and above who missed the opportunity to receive formal education. It aims to equip them with essential literacy and life skills, facilitating their social and economic integration.

The ULLAS scheme has five key components:

Foundational Literacy and Numeracy Critical Life Skills Basic Education (Grades 3 to 8 level) Vocational Skills Development Continuing Education

The initiative is rooted in the principles of Jan Bhagidari (people’s participation), Kartavya Bodh (sense of duty), and volunteerism. It emphasizes bottom-up change, where local communities, educators, and volunteers co-create solutions to promote literacy.

As of now, the scheme has made remarkable strides nationwide:

Over 2.40 crore adult learners have been registered

More than 1.77 crore learners have appeared in the Foundational Literacy and Numeracy Assessment Test (FLNAT)

Over 41 lakh volunteer teachers have signed up on the ULLAS mobile app, supporting the learning journey of millions.

A National Model for Literacy

Goa’s achievement sends a powerful message to the rest of the country: that full literacy is achievable through collaboration, commitment, and innovation. It stands as a model for other states to emulate, especially as India accelerates its efforts to reach universal literacy by 2030—a key pillar of the NEP 2020 and the broader vision of Viksit Bharat (Developed India) as championed by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

“Goa’s success underlines the power of grassroots engagement and the effectiveness of integrated governance in addressing one of the most fundamental human rights—education,” said Chief Minister Dr. Sawant. “This is not just a milestone for Goa, but a beacon of hope for India.”

The declaration resonates with the slogan “Jan-Jan Sakshar”, reaffirming the belief that a literate society is the foundation of a just, equitable, and progressive nation. With Goa now fully literate, the road to a fully literate India by 2030 seems more tangible than ever.