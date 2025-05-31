Karnataka's CSR-Funded Education Overhaul Stalled by Bureaucratic Hurdles

The slow progress in the construction of Karnataka Public Schools has drawn flak from Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who accuses corporates of misallocating CSR funds intended for the project.

In an official statement, he urged the state's corporate sector to redirect funds towards building schools rather than rerouting them to NGOs in other states and recouping percentages in cash, a practice he says hampers the state's educational growth.

To expedite the stalled project, the state government has designated nodal officers to engage with corporates. Commissioner for Industrial Development Gunjan Krishna and Karnataka State Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation MD Khushboo G Chowdhary have been appointed to ensure the efficient use of the available Rs 8,000 crore of CSR funds, aiming to see the schools completed at the earliest.