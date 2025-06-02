Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Revolutionizes Special Needs Care with New Initiatives

The Uttar Pradesh government is expanding its Bachpan Day Care Centres to 26 additional districts, aiming to provide early education and social training for children with special needs. Plans include making sports facilities accessible, improving education through a digital portal, and setting up shelter homes for intellectually challenged individuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 02-06-2025 16:16 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 16:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced plans to expand its Bachpan Day Care Centres to 26 more districts. The initiative aims to offer early care, education, and social training for special needs children. Currently operating in 25 districts the expansion will ensure broader access across the state's 75 districts.

A new proposal seeks to upgrade infrastructure at stadiums and sports complexes to make them accessible for persons with disabilities. This effort aligns with the spirit of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat,' encouraging greater participation in sports among this community.

Additionally, the government is transforming special education through a digital E-Learning Management System, allowing real-time monitoring and enhanced education quality for special schools. They plan to establish shelter homes for intellectually challenged individuals and introduce new training programs for educators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

