FCC Targets Sports Broadcast Accessibility Amidst Pay TV Shift
The Federal Communication Commission is reviewing the shift of live sports from broadcast networks to pay TV and subscription services. The FCC is seeking public comments on ensuring access to live sports via free over-the-air broadcast TV and analyzing conflicts with current sports media rights contracts.
The Federal Communication Commission announced on Wednesday that it is closely examining the increasing migration of live sports broadcasts from traditional over-the-air networks to pay TV and subscription services. This shift raises concerns about viewer access and potential impacts on the public.
The FCC has opened a forum for public commentary, aiming to explore potential strategies to ensure that viewers will continue to have free access to live sports events via over-the-air broadcast television. The concern centers around maintaining public access amidst changing broadcasting landscapes.
Furthermore, the agency is evaluating whether existing sports media rights contracts could be at odds with broadcasters' obligations to serve the public interest, hinting at possible regulatory adjustments to address these emerging issues.
