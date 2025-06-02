Left Menu

KKR provides USD 600 mn financing to Manipal Group

KKRs longstanding India focus and flexible capital approach, as well as alignment with our long-term vision, present a strong fit for us, Manipal Education and Medical Group Chairman Ranjan Pai said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2025 18:23 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 18:23 IST
KKR provides USD 600 mn financing to Manipal Group
  • Country:
  • India

Global investment firm KKR on Monday said it has provided USD 600 million (about Rs 5,121 crore) finance to the Manipal Group. The investment will enable the Manipal Group to accelerate its corporate expansion and growth objectives by providing flexible, structured capital matched to its long-term strategic needs.

''The Manipal Group has built a strong reputation over the decades as one of India's healthcare and education leaders, and we look forward to supporting and contributing to their continued success,'' Gaurav Trehan, Co-Head of KKR Asia Pacific and Head of Asia Private Equity at KKR, said in a statement.

The group is a leading conglomerate in India with various institutions and major businesses across the healthcare, education, and health insurance sectors, including Manipal Health Enterprises, one of India's top multi-speciality hospital chains in India.

''We are proud to welcome KKR as a strategic partner as we continue to build on Manipal's legacy in healthcare and education. KKR's longstanding India focus and flexible capital approach, as well as alignment with our long-term vision, present a strong fit for us,'' Manipal Education and Medical Group Chairman Ranjan Pai said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Controversy

Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Contr...

 Global
2
Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

 Global
3
Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spotlight

Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spot...

 Global
4
Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare’s hidden workforce left behind in AI revolution

Black-hat SEO driving massive surge in e-commerce fraud

AI’s deepening impact on cities, climate and global labor justice

AI system tracks leaked ID images online in real time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025