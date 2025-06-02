NCERT Seizes Over 5 Lakh Pirated Books, Launches Tech-Driven Anti-Piracy Drive

In a sweeping crackdown on textbook piracy, the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has ramped up its enforcement efforts, adopting a zero-tolerance approach to the illegal printing and distribution of its copyrighted educational materials. Over the last 14 months, NCERT—working closely with state police forces—has seized more than 5 lakh pirated copies of its textbooks, along with massive quantities of counterfeit printing paper, plates, and machinery. These operations, conducted across several states, have led to the registration of 29 First Information Reports (FIRs) and the seizure of assets valued at over ₹20 crore.

The offences fall under the Copyright Act, 1957, making the printing and sale of pirated textbooks a cognizable criminal offence in India. Offenders include warehouse owners, press operators, and retailers, many of whom were caught in the act.

In a recent raid conducted with the Uttar Pradesh Police in Muzaffarnagar, authorities uncovered a warehouse stockpiling over 1.5 lakh pirated NCERT textbooks worth more than ₹2 crore. Alongside the books, a truck and two cars filled with pirated material, and several printing plates used in the forgery process, were confiscated. Eight people were arrested on the spot, and further leads are being pursued.

The crackdown extended to Samalkha in Haryana, where another illegal printing operation was dismantled. Numerous printing plates, copies of pirated textbooks, and associated machinery were confiscated, with ongoing investigations to identify the masterminds behind the network involved in the illegal manufacture and distribution of educational content.

NCERT has clarified that this form of piracy goes beyond economic damage. According to officials, pirated textbooks not only cause significant revenue loss to NCERT and the Government of India, but also pose serious health hazards to schoolchildren due to substandard paper and ink quality used in counterfeit editions.

To combat the menace comprehensively, NCERT has initiated a multi-pronged strategy, including:

Enhanced production standards – Improving the quality of paper and printing to ensure durability and legitimacy. Efficient logistics – Streamlining the timely printing and broad availability of authentic NCERT textbooks. Legal enforcement – Coordinated actions against printers, distributors, and retailers found dealing in pirated textbooks. Supply chain scrutiny – Taking action against paper mills, such as the one recently identified in Kashipur, found producing counterfeit NCERT watermarked paper. E-commerce expansion – Making textbooks available through major online platforms at Maximum Retail Price (MRP) and without any delivery charges. Technological intervention – Partnering with IIT Kanpur to develop a technology-based anti-piracy solution now piloted in 10 lakh copies of a particular title. This innovation will replace older watermarking methods, which have been proven vulnerable to replication.

Looking ahead, NCERT plans to scale up this technology across all textbook titles in the next academic year, marking a critical shift in how textbook authenticity is maintained.

The council reaffirmed its commitment to dismantling piracy networks and protecting the interests of students and educators. It appealed to students, parents, and teachers to report any instances of pirated textbooks being sold, providing a dedicated email address—pd.ncert@nic.in—to lodge complaints.

This sustained anti-piracy drive underscores NCERT’s broader mission to safeguard educational integrity and ensure that every student has access to high-quality, safe, and authentic learning materials. As the academic year progresses, NCERT’s vigilance is set to continue, backed by law enforcement and a growing array of technological tools.