Value-based education system essential for building powerful, morally upright nation: Rajasthan Guv

Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde on Monday said that a strong and value-based education system is essential for building a powerful and morally upright nation.

The governor emphasized India's rich heritage in the field of science and engineering, citing the architectural marvels of Ranakpur temple, Gorakhpur temple and the Ajanta-Ellora caves as examples of the nation's ancient technical excellence.

Addressing the third convocation ceremony of Bikaner Technical University (BTU), where he was the chief guest, Bagde said ''the role of engineering colleges and technical universities is to produce capable professionals for the country''. ''Bikaner Technical University is contributing well in this direction,'' he added. Expressing concern over the growing problem of drug addiction among youth, the governor urged the students to become responsible citizens and uphold positive values.

''Students must move forward with a sense of responsibility towards the nation and strong character. India once led the world in education with universities like Takshashila and Vikramshila. We need to revive that spirit,'' Bagde said.

Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani, who was also present at the event, in his address said the state has made consistent progress in technical education and now ranks among the leading states in the sector.

He encouraged the students to see the convocation not just as a degree ceremony, but as a reminder of their duty towards the society and the country.

Union Law and Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal highlighted the transformational impact of technology -- from the invention of steam to modern-day artificial intelligence. He stressed that no country can develop without technical progress and moral strength.

Deputy Chief Minister Premchand Bairwa on his part said that technical education plays a vital role in not just personal growth but also societal and national development. He urged the students to focus on innovation, employability and creating jobs for others.

A total of 4,080 students were awarded degrees at the ceremony and 27 meritorious students received gold medals from the governor.

BTU Vice Chancellor Professor Akhil Ranjan Garg delivered the welcome address and presented the university's annual report.

