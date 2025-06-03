Left Menu

Declare results of 2019-20 batch, 2021-22 batch: U'khand HC asks Chandola Homeopathic Medical College

Giving a much awaited relief to the students of Rudrapur's Chandola Homeopathic Medical College and Hospital, the Uttarakhand High Court on Monday directed that their examination results be declared immediately.

The high court directed the Uttarakhand Ayurved University to immediately declare the examination results of the third year students of the 2019-20 batch and the second year students of the 2021-22 batch of the BHMS course.

The high court gave clear instructions that the university should not create any hindrance in continuing the academic activities of these students.

Hearing the case, a single bench of Justice Ravindra Maithani said that students cannot be left in academic uncertainty due to administrative decisions of the college.

According to the case, the college had withheld the results of these students on the ground that they had not appeared in the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) exam.

The college council, however, argued that the NEET requirement for homeopathy courses was made applicable from July 5, 2021 even though these students were admitted in the year 2019 and 2020.

Apart from this, the bench also said that this college is the only institute in Uttarakhand to have a degree course in homeopathy, hence it is completely unfair to deprive the students who got admission under valid criteria and to hamper their further studies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

