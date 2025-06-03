Caribbean Crystallography School Launches to Boost Regional STEM Growth

The Caribbean took a significant leap forward in scientific education and research with the official opening of the inaugural Caribbean Crystallography School on 2 June 2025. The opening ceremony, held at the University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona Campus in Jamaica, marked the beginning of a milestone initiative designed to enhance regional capacity in crystallographic science and promote sustainable development through STEM education.

The school is the first of its kind in the English-speaking Caribbean and is hosted by the Caribbean Regional X-ray Science Toward Advancement Laboratory (CRYSTAL). The initiative aims to establish a thriving hub for training, research, and innovation in the field of X-ray crystallography—a vital technique for understanding the atomic and molecular structure of materials.

A Regional First in Scientific Training

Positioned as a regional center of excellence, the Caribbean Crystallography School seeks to empower students, researchers, and educators with specialized knowledge in crystallographic techniques. The program combines technical workshops, mentorship, and collaborative research opportunities, providing participants with hands-on experience and access to cutting-edge tools.

Beyond technical training, the school is also geared toward broader public engagement, particularly targeting youth through science outreach activities. These include science fairs, lab demonstrations, and interactive sessions aimed at sparking interest in STEM fields among the next generation of Caribbean scientists.

UNESCO’s Vision for Scientific Cooperation

The initiative received strong support from UNESCO’s Kingston Office, which provided financial assistance through its Participation Program. At the launch, Bandiogou Diawara, Head of the Natural Sciences Sector at UNESCO Caribbean, emphasized the organization's commitment to cultivating a robust Caribbean scientific ecosystem.

“This initiative reflects our shared vision of a vibrant STEM landscape across the Caribbean,” Diawara said. “It directly supports the goals of the International Decade of Sciences for Sustainable Development (2024–2033), which is centered on restoring public trust in science, encouraging critical thinking, and deepening international collaboration.”

UNESCO has been instrumental in promoting science diplomacy and transnational research efforts in the region. The Caribbean Crystallography School is viewed as a key building block for long-term science-led development, helping countries address complex regional challenges such as climate resilience, health innovation, and food security.

Why Crystallography Matters

X-ray crystallography plays a fundamental role in numerous scientific disciplines, including biology, chemistry, materials science, and medicine. It has been critical to groundbreaking discoveries, such as the structure of DNA, drug design, and the development of new materials.

The launch of a dedicated crystallography school in the Caribbean allows regional scientists to participate more actively in global research initiatives, reducing reliance on external training and fostering homegrown innovation.

“Crystallography is not just a technique; it is a catalyst for discovery,” said a representative from the CRYSTAL Laboratory. “By building regional expertise, we empower Caribbean scientists to explore questions that matter to our communities—whether that’s understanding disease mechanisms, developing sustainable materials, or improving agricultural resilience.”

Supporting Regional Development Goals

Aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the school addresses key pillars of development: quality education, industry innovation, gender equality, and partnerships for development. With a focus on inclusivity, the program also seeks to increase the participation of women and underrepresented groups in STEM disciplines.

The Caribbean Crystallography School will serve as a foundation for future research collaborations with global partners. It is expected to attract students and scholars from across the Caribbean and Latin America, creating a dynamic network of scientific exchange.

Looking Ahead

The opening of the Caribbean Crystallography School marks a transformative moment for the region’s scientific landscape. Organizers hope the school will become an annual event, eventually expanding into a permanent training and research institution with links to international crystallography organizations.

As the Caribbean continues to confront global and local challenges, this initiative reflects a growing recognition of science as a cornerstone of sustainable progress.

“We share the idea of fostering cooperation, collaboration, and inclusivity among students, researchers, and educators across the region,” concluded UNESCO’s Bandiogou Diawara. “This school is a powerful step toward that vision.”

