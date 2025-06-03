Dhankhar to visit Himachal, Chandigarh

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will visit Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh from June 5 to 7, his office said on Tuesday.

During his visit, Dhankhar will also interact with students and faculty of Dr Y S Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry in Solan.

The university was established in 1985 with the objective of promoting education and research in the fields of horticulture, forestry and allied disciplines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)