Dhankhar to visit Himachal, Chandigarh
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2025 13:52 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 13:52 IST
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will visit Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh from June 5 to 7, his office said on Tuesday.
During his visit, Dhankhar will also interact with students and faculty of Dr Y S Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry in Solan.
The university was established in 1985 with the objective of promoting education and research in the fields of horticulture, forestry and allied disciplines.
