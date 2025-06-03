NBE Seeks Supreme Court Nod for August NEET-PG 2025

The National Board of Examination (NBE) has approached the Supreme Court, requesting authorization to conduct the NEET-PG 2025 exam on August 3. This decision follows the Supreme Court's mandate to conduct the examination in a single shift rather than the previously planned two shifts.

The NBE outlined in its plea the challenges faced in executing the exam on the previously scheduled date of June 15. The plea indicated that their technology partner, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), cited logistical issues, specifically inadequate time to prepare test centers across the nation for a single-shift exam.

On May 30, after an apex court order criticized the two shifts plan for creating 'arbitrariness,' the authorities, including NBE, engaged TCS to reevaluate and propose a viable date for holding the exam, settling on August 3 due to practical constraints. The NEET-PG will now strive to maintain transparency and fairness in its execution.

