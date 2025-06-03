Haryana Joins Hands with Naveen Jindal Foundation for International Skill Centre

The Haryana government has partnered with the Naveen Jindal Foundation to set up the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule International Skill Centre in Kurukshetra district's Bahlolpur. A Memorandum of Understanding was officially signed on Tuesday between the two parties, marking a significant step towards enhancing skill development in the region.

The existing Industrial Training Institute will be developed into an international-level skill centre, managed by the Naveen Jindal Foundation. The initiative, spearheaded by BJP MP Naveen Jindal, has garnered support at the state level with figures like Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini emphasizing its importance.

Highlighting the potential impact, Saini noted that Kurukshetra could play a crucial part in realizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 2047 development vision. Jindal further stressed the need for quality skill training to both empower the youth and create job opportunities, reflecting Modi's longstanding focus on skill-based education.