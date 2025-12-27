Diocese of Mangalore Condemns Attacks on Christians During Christmas
The Diocese of Mangalore condemned attacks on Christians during Christmas, urging the government to protect minorities. Incidents of violence and harassment were reported across the country, causing distress within the community. The Diocese criticized the contradiction between festive participation and disruptions in states like Kerala and Delhi.
- Country:
- India
The Diocese of Mangalore has issued a strong condemnation against a series of attacks targeting the Christian community in India during the Christmas season. The Diocese called on both central and state governments to urgently address and ensure the safety and security of minority communities.
Roy Castelino, Public Relations Officer of the Diocese, labeled these attacks as "highly condemnable," highlighting a worrying trend of intimidation and violence during this major religious festival. Reports came in from multiple states, including an alleged attack on a Christmas carol team in Kerala and harassment of Christian women and children in New Delhi.
The Diocese noted the irony in the Prime Minister's participation in Christmas prayers while extremist groups attempted to disrupt celebrations. Such incidents have caused significant distress among Christians, undermining the values enshrined in the Indian Constitution.
- READ MORE ON:
- Diocese
- Mangalore
- Christianity
- India
- Christmas
- attacks
- minorities
- Kerala
- violence
- religious
ALSO READ
Diocese of Mangalore Condemns Christmas Season Attacks
Anjuman Khuddam Syedzadgan Condemns Violence Against Minorities
Haryana Congress Attacks BJP for Outsider Job Preference
Russia Escalates Attacks: A Call for Stronger International Response
Kyiv Under Siege: Russian Attacks Precede Critical Peace Talks