Diocese of Mangalore Condemns Attacks on Christians During Christmas

The Diocese of Mangalore has issued a strong condemnation against a series of attacks targeting the Christian community in India during the Christmas season. The Diocese called on both central and state governments to urgently address and ensure the safety and security of minority communities.

Roy Castelino, Public Relations Officer of the Diocese, labeled these attacks as "highly condemnable," highlighting a worrying trend of intimidation and violence during this major religious festival. Reports came in from multiple states, including an alleged attack on a Christmas carol team in Kerala and harassment of Christian women and children in New Delhi.

The Diocese noted the irony in the Prime Minister's participation in Christmas prayers while extremist groups attempted to disrupt celebrations. Such incidents have caused significant distress among Christians, undermining the values enshrined in the Indian Constitution.