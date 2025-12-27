Empowering Women through Spiritual and Entrepreneurial Excellence

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hailed the accomplishments of women, asserting their ability to match or surpass men when given equal opportunities. Speaking at the inauguration of the Shrimad Rajchandra Sarvamangal Centre of Excellence for Women in Gujarat's Valsad district, Singh emphasized the enduring legacy of Jain spiritual leader Shrimad Rajchandraji.

Established to assist women in skill development and livelihood enhancement, the Centre aims to empower women through spirituality and entrepreneurship. It embodies the principles of self-reliance and women's empowerment, offering a platform for women to engage in spiritual contemplation and build self-reliance.

Singh highlighted the Centre's role in promoting women's economic and social empowerment and its contribution to India's self-reliance initiative, Atmanirbhar Bharat. Rooted in the philosophy of Anekantavada, the Centre promotes mutual coexistence and harmony, underscoring the importance of spiritual growth in nation-building.

(With inputs from agencies.)