Left Menu

JMM Protests Against VB-G RAM G in Jharkhand

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) conducted state-wide protests against the newly passed VB-G RAM G, alleging it will reduce job opportunities. JMM leaders criticized the BJP government's policies and submitted a memorandum in Ranchi. The new law has replaced the MGNREGA, offering 125 days of employment annually.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 27-12-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 17:25 IST
JMM Protests Against VB-G RAM G in Jharkhand
  • Country:
  • India

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) held demonstrations across Jharkhand, criticizing the VB-G RAM G legislation, claiming it will diminish rather than create job opportunities. Protesters targeted the BJP-led central government and expressed their dissatisfaction.

In Ranchi, demonstrations took place at Subhash Chandra Bose Park, where JMM members submitted a memorandum opposing the law. The party's general secretary, Supriyo Bhattacharya, highlighted plans for more protests at various levels against the renaming efforts.

The Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, which replaces the MGNREGA, promises 125 days of wage employment per rural household annually. Critics argue it may not fulfill its employment promise.

TRENDING

1
Uttar Pradesh Police Conference Focuses on Tech-Driven Crime Prevention

Uttar Pradesh Police Conference Focuses on Tech-Driven Crime Prevention

 India
2
Hyderabad Sees Dip in Crime Rate, Rise in Tech-Driven Policing

Hyderabad Sees Dip in Crime Rate, Rise in Tech-Driven Policing

 India
3
MP Ruhullah Mehdi Labels Lynching as 'Terrorism' Under BJP Rule

MP Ruhullah Mehdi Labels Lynching as 'Terrorism' Under BJP Rule

 India
4
Crackdown on Illegal Mining in Mohali: 15 Arrested

Crackdown on Illegal Mining in Mohali: 15 Arrested

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025