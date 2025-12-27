JMM Protests Against VB-G RAM G in Jharkhand
The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) conducted state-wide protests against the newly passed VB-G RAM G, alleging it will reduce job opportunities. JMM leaders criticized the BJP government's policies and submitted a memorandum in Ranchi. The new law has replaced the MGNREGA, offering 125 days of employment annually.
The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) held demonstrations across Jharkhand, criticizing the VB-G RAM G legislation, claiming it will diminish rather than create job opportunities. Protesters targeted the BJP-led central government and expressed their dissatisfaction.
In Ranchi, demonstrations took place at Subhash Chandra Bose Park, where JMM members submitted a memorandum opposing the law. The party's general secretary, Supriyo Bhattacharya, highlighted plans for more protests at various levels against the renaming efforts.
The Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, which replaces the MGNREGA, promises 125 days of wage employment per rural household annually. Critics argue it may not fulfill its employment promise.
