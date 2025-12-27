Left Menu

Delays and Progress in Implementing Kavach: Ensuring Safer Railways

The Railway Ministry missed its 2025 deadline for installing the Kavach train protection system on key routes but aims for 2026 completion. Kavach, a technology-heavy ATP system, is partially implemented. Challenges include limited approved companies, but expansion continues with increased locomotive and equipment integration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2025 17:20 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 17:20 IST
Delays and Progress in Implementing Kavach: Ensuring Safer Railways
The Railway Ministry is facing delays in the implementation of Kavach, an automatic train protection system, on the New Delhi-Mumbai and New Delhi-Howrah routes. Originally slated for completion by December 2025, the installation is now expected by 2026, according to officials.

Kavach, an indigenous and technology-intensive system, assists loco pilots by automatically applying brakes if speed limits are breached. Although 25 percent of the work is operational, the remaining installations continue, aided by an increase in approved companies for the task.

Despite challenges, significant strides have been made, including the laying of optical fiber cables and installation of telecom towers. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasized the importance of Kavach in enhancing rail safety, with plans for further deployment across India's extensive rail network.

