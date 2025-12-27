Delays and Progress in Implementing Kavach: Ensuring Safer Railways
The Railway Ministry missed its 2025 deadline for installing the Kavach train protection system on key routes but aims for 2026 completion. Kavach, a technology-heavy ATP system, is partially implemented. Challenges include limited approved companies, but expansion continues with increased locomotive and equipment integration.
- Country:
- India
The Railway Ministry is facing delays in the implementation of Kavach, an automatic train protection system, on the New Delhi-Mumbai and New Delhi-Howrah routes. Originally slated for completion by December 2025, the installation is now expected by 2026, according to officials.
Kavach, an indigenous and technology-intensive system, assists loco pilots by automatically applying brakes if speed limits are breached. Although 25 percent of the work is operational, the remaining installations continue, aided by an increase in approved companies for the task.
Despite challenges, significant strides have been made, including the laying of optical fiber cables and installation of telecom towers. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasized the importance of Kavach in enhancing rail safety, with plans for further deployment across India's extensive rail network.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Indian Railways' Unprecedented Special Train Operations in 2025
Madhya Pradesh: Revolutionizing Ration Distribution with Transparency and Technology
IG Drones Rebrands as IG Defence: A Strategic Shift in Defence Technology
Dreame Technology Unveils First Hong Kong Flagship Store Showcasing Innovative Smart Appliances