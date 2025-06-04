Raj Thackeray Opposes Compulsory Hindi Education in Maharashtra Schools
MNS chief Raj Thackeray urges the Maharashtra government to teach only Marathi and English from Class 1, opposing the introduction of Hindi as a compulsory third language. He demands a formal government order and warns of protests should the government reconsider its revised language policy.
- Country:
- India
Raj Thackeray, the leader of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), has sparked a debate with his demand for educational reform, insisting that only Marathi and English should be taught from Class 1 in state board schools.
In a letter to School Education Minister Dada Bhuse, Thackeray criticized the government's earlier decision to introduce Hindi as a mandatory third language. Thackeray questioned the need for young students to learn three languages and challenged the government to uphold linguistic identity by reverting to a two-language education system.
The government had previously decided to make Hindi compulsory for young students but faced opposition, leading to a temporary stay on the order. Thackeray has warned of potential protests by the MNS if the government fails to issue a formal order confirming the revised policy.