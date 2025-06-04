Raj Thackeray Opposes Compulsory Hindi Education in Maharashtra Schools

Raj Thackeray, the leader of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), has sparked a debate with his demand for educational reform, insisting that only Marathi and English should be taught from Class 1 in state board schools.

In a letter to School Education Minister Dada Bhuse, Thackeray criticized the government's earlier decision to introduce Hindi as a mandatory third language. Thackeray questioned the need for young students to learn three languages and challenged the government to uphold linguistic identity by reverting to a two-language education system.

The government had previously decided to make Hindi compulsory for young students but faced opposition, leading to a temporary stay on the order. Thackeray has warned of potential protests by the MNS if the government fails to issue a formal order confirming the revised policy.