Budget 2025 Delivers $30M to Expand Specialist School Classrooms Nationwide

In a bold move to improve educational outcomes for students with high learning support needs, the New Zealand Government has announced a $30 million investment through Budget 2025 to expand the physical capacity of specialist schools across the country. The initiative, unveiled by Education Minister Erica Stanford, will help meet growing demand and provide families with more choice in tailored education options.

This funding package will enable the construction of 18 new satellite classrooms at mainstream host schools and 5 additional classrooms at base specialist school sites. The new infrastructure is designed to alleviate pressure on the overburdened specialist school network and ensure warm, dry, and fit-for-purpose environments for some of the country’s most vulnerable learners.

Meeting Urgent Demand for Specialist Education

Minister Stanford emphasised the growing need for specialist settings that can adequately support children with complex needs. “We know many parents of children with high needs want the option of a specialist education setting. Right now, those choices are limited because our specialist schools are stretched beyond capacity,” she said.

“This investment is about giving families more choice and the confidence that their children can learn in the environment that best supports them.”

Currently, many specialist schools face overcrowding, resulting in waitlists or students being placed in mainstream settings that may not fully cater to their developmental or educational requirements. The expansion project is aimed at changing this landscape by broadening access to specialist environments closer to students’ communities.

Targeted Expansion Across New Zealand

The $30 million injection will support the construction of classrooms across multiple regions, helping to address geographical disparities in specialist school availability. The projects include:

Blomfield Special School (Northland): 2 classrooms at Selwyn Park School, Dargaville

Hamilton North School (Waikato): 2 classrooms at Ngaruawahia School

Kimi Ora School (Wellington): 2 classrooms at Taita College, Lower Hutt

Tauranga Special School (Bay of Plenty): 2 classrooms at Te Puke Primary School

Rosehill School (Auckland): 2 classrooms at Papakura Normal School

Fairhaven School (Hawke’s Bay): 2 classrooms at Onekawa School, Napier

Central Auckland Specialist School : 4 classrooms at a host school in Auckland

Oaklynn Special School (Auckland): 2 classrooms at Kelston Intermediate

Ferndale School (Christchurch): 2 classrooms at its base school

Sara Cohen School (Dunedin): 3 classrooms at its base school

These classrooms are designed as satellite units—specialist classrooms physically located within mainstream schools but operated by specialist schools—to promote flexibility, inclusion, and accessibility.

Innovative and Efficient Construction Methods

To maximise the value of taxpayer investment and accelerate delivery, most of the classrooms will be built using offsite manufacturing techniques or repeatable modular designs. This approach allows for faster construction times, better quality control, and reduced disruption to school operations.

Minister Stanford explained, “The majority will be delivered using offsite manufacturing or repeatable designs which enable the funding to go further, so more schools get the extra classrooms they need.”

Construction is expected to begin within the next 12 months, with many of the classrooms becoming operational shortly after completion. The goal is to bring rapid relief to schools that have long struggled with space constraints.

A Historic Investment in Learning Support

This initiative builds on what has been described as “the largest boost to learning support in a generation.” It signals the Government’s ongoing commitment to ensuring equitable access to quality education for all students, regardless of ability.

“Specialist schools play a vital role in our education system,” said Stanford. “This investment recognises the incredible work these schools do. The sooner we build, the sooner schools can provide tailored support, so more children have the chance to thrive.”

The expansion not only improves physical capacity but enhances the capability of the education system to support children with diverse learning needs—ensuring they are not left behind.

A Step Toward Inclusive, Future-Focused Education

By investing in modern, inclusive learning environments and expanding the reach of specialist schools, the Government aims to provide meaningful educational experiences for all students—particularly those who need it most.

With Budget 2025, the Government has laid the groundwork for a more responsive and resilient education system—one where children with complex needs can learn, grow, and succeed in environments tailored to them.