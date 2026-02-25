Left Menu

Political Clash Over Cancelled Satellite Hospitals in Rajasthan

Former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot criticizes the BJP-led state government for cancelling satellite hospitals at Kanota and Achrol. Gehlot claims these hospitals were needed to reduce patient load at SMS Hospital, especially after Congress-initiated projects were completed. He warns the ruling party might face backlash during elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 25-02-2026 18:26 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 18:26 IST
Political Clash Over Cancelled Satellite Hospitals in Rajasthan
Ashok Gehlot
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent political clash, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has lambasted the BJP-led state government for cancelling plans for satellite hospitals at Kanota and Achrol, dubbing it an act of 'short-sightedness and insensitivity'.

Gehlot highlighted that the Congress government previously announced satellite hospitals to alleviate the patient burden at Jaipur's major Sawai Man Singh Hospital and expedite treatment for road accident victims. Construction at Balmukundpura and Shivadaspura was nearly finished during Congress's term, he claimed.

Despite land allocation by the previous administration, the BJP has halted these important health projects, Gehlot asserted. He warned that such actions could spark public dissatisfaction, potentially impacting the ruling party in forthcoming panchayati raj and urban local body elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amit Shah's Strategic Tour of Seemanchal: Strengthening India's Borders

Amit Shah's Strategic Tour of Seemanchal: Strengthening India's Borders

 India
2
Indian Traders Gain Access to Global Markets with NSE IX Platform

Indian Traders Gain Access to Global Markets with NSE IX Platform

 India
3
Tackling the Tide: Maharashtra's Task Force to Combat Digital Addiction Among Children

Tackling the Tide: Maharashtra's Task Force to Combat Digital Addiction Amon...

 India
4
Legal Expert Arrested for Bomb Hoax to Halt Girlfriend's Job Interview

Legal Expert Arrested for Bomb Hoax to Halt Girlfriend's Job Interview

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026