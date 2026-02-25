Political Clash Over Cancelled Satellite Hospitals in Rajasthan

In a recent political clash, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has lambasted the BJP-led state government for cancelling plans for satellite hospitals at Kanota and Achrol, dubbing it an act of 'short-sightedness and insensitivity'.

Gehlot highlighted that the Congress government previously announced satellite hospitals to alleviate the patient burden at Jaipur's major Sawai Man Singh Hospital and expedite treatment for road accident victims. Construction at Balmukundpura and Shivadaspura was nearly finished during Congress's term, he claimed.

Despite land allocation by the previous administration, the BJP has halted these important health projects, Gehlot asserted. He warned that such actions could spark public dissatisfaction, potentially impacting the ruling party in forthcoming panchayati raj and urban local body elections.

