Unlock Global Opportunities with SPJIMR's #1 Ranked Global Management Programme

Recognized as India's top business school by the Financial Times Master in Management Ranking 2024, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's S.P. Jain Institute of Management and Research has unveiled its admission window for the Global Management Programme (GMP) 2026 cohort, slated to begin in January. This globally revered program promises a rich, diverse learning experience and unparalleled career opportunities for aspiring leaders.

Designed to offer six months of foundational instruction at SPJIMR's Mumbai campus, participants subsequently transition to elite partner schools across Europe, the UK, the USA, and Canada for 6–18 months. GMP Chairperson, Professor Milind Kamat, accentuates the program's advantage, highlighting its unique dual accreditation—EQUIS, AACSB, and AMBA—that positions students favorably in both academic and professional realms.

The curriculum is rigorous, embedding elements of leadership, strategy, and data science while mandating language proficiency in German, French, or Dutch. This hallmark of SPJIMR facilitates students to seamlessly immerse and excel in global business environments, bolstered by double alumni status and personal career coaching from distinguished international partner schools.

(With inputs from agencies.)