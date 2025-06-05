West Bengal's Sacked Staff Storm Bikash Bhavan: Call for Justice and Transparency

A large group of sacked non-teaching staff members, affected by the Supreme Court's annulment order, marched to Bikash Bhavan, Salt Lake, demanding reinstatement of their jobs. The protesters carried placards and raised slogans as they sought justice and clarity on their employment status.

The group's grievances stem from the Supreme Court's April 3 ruling, which invalidated over 25,000 appointments made through the 2016 School Service Commission recruitment due to alleged irregularities. Demonstrators emphasized their eligibility, citing their success in SSC examinations and possession of necessary documents.

Heavy police presence was observed to maintain order, and the agitators expressed urgent concerns over their livelihoods. They plan to submit a memorandum to the education department, demanding transparency and the immediate disbursement of temporary allowances promised by the Chief Minister.