Left Menu

West Bengal's Sacked Staff Storm Bikash Bhavan: Call for Justice and Transparency

Recently sacked non-teaching staff in West Bengal marched to Bikash Bhavan, demanding reinstatement and clarity on eligibility criteria after Supreme Court annulled their appointments citing irregularities. The protesters seek transparency, fairness, and temporary allowances promised by the state government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 05-06-2025 15:14 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 15:14 IST
West Bengal's Sacked Staff Storm Bikash Bhavan: Call for Justice and Transparency
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A large group of sacked non-teaching staff members, affected by the Supreme Court's annulment order, marched to Bikash Bhavan, Salt Lake, demanding reinstatement of their jobs. The protesters carried placards and raised slogans as they sought justice and clarity on their employment status.

The group's grievances stem from the Supreme Court's April 3 ruling, which invalidated over 25,000 appointments made through the 2016 School Service Commission recruitment due to alleged irregularities. Demonstrators emphasized their eligibility, citing their success in SSC examinations and possession of necessary documents.

Heavy police presence was observed to maintain order, and the agitators expressed urgent concerns over their livelihoods. They plan to submit a memorandum to the education department, demanding transparency and the immediate disbursement of temporary allowances promised by the Chief Minister.

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025