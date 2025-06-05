Delhi High Court Upholds Exam Discipline in CUET Missed-Timing Case
The Delhi High Court denied relief for a student who arrived six minutes late for the Common University Entrance Test. The court emphasized exam discipline and ruled against leniency, highlighting that adherence to rules ensures fairness and efficiency in large-scale exams like CUET.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi High Court has denied relief to an 18-year-old student who missed the Common University Entrance Test by six minutes, stressing the importance of maintaining 'sanctity and discipline' in examinations.
The student's appeal was dismissed by a bench comprising Justices Prathiba M Singh and Rajneesh Kumar Gupta. They reiterated that examination protocols, including arrival times specified by the National Testing Authority, must be adhered to without exception.
The court emphasized that leniency in such a widely administered exam could lead to chaos and inequities among candidates. By enforcing strict entry rules, the court aims to ensure orderly conduct and prevent disruptions in the examination process.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
SC collegium recommends elevation of HC judges -- Justices N V Anjaria, Vijay Bishnoi and A S Chandurkar -- as apex court judges.
Justices N V Anjaria, Vijay Bishnoi, and A S Chandurkar appointed as Supreme Court judges: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal.
CJI B R Gavai administers oath to Justices N V Anjaria, Vijay Bishnoi and A S Chandurkar as judges of SC.