Judicial Blockade: Harvard's International Students vs. Trump's Proclamation

In a significant legal turn, a federal judge has temporarily halted President Donald Trump's recent proclamation against foreign students enrolling at Harvard University. The decision came as the institution, regarded as the nation's oldest and wealthiest college, challenged the proclamation, alleging it serves as illegal retaliation by the Trump administration.

On Wednesday, Trump's order was seen as an effort to circumvent a prior court directive, threatening Harvard's quota of international students, a vital component of its research and scholarship initiatives. U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs intervened promptly, issuing a temporary restraining order to prevent immediate harm to the university's operations.

As the legal battle continues, with Trump's measure potentially affecting thousands of summer and fall recruits, Harvard is devising alternative plans to ensure the continuation of its programs. Harvard President Alan Garber emphasized the indispensable value of international collaboration that defines the institution's global stature.

