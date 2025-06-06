Left Menu

Judicial Blockade: Harvard's International Students vs. Trump's Proclamation

A federal judge has temporarily blocked President Trump's proclamation preventing foreign students from attending Harvard University. This legal action represents Harvard's ongoing struggle with the administration over international student enrollment, as the university argues the move is retaliatory and detrimental to its global community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 06-06-2025 10:49 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 10:49 IST
Judicial Blockade: Harvard's International Students vs. Trump's Proclamation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant legal turn, a federal judge has temporarily halted President Donald Trump's recent proclamation against foreign students enrolling at Harvard University. The decision came as the institution, regarded as the nation's oldest and wealthiest college, challenged the proclamation, alleging it serves as illegal retaliation by the Trump administration.

On Wednesday, Trump's order was seen as an effort to circumvent a prior court directive, threatening Harvard's quota of international students, a vital component of its research and scholarship initiatives. U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs intervened promptly, issuing a temporary restraining order to prevent immediate harm to the university's operations.

As the legal battle continues, with Trump's measure potentially affecting thousands of summer and fall recruits, Harvard is devising alternative plans to ensure the continuation of its programs. Harvard President Alan Garber emphasized the indispensable value of international collaboration that defines the institution's global stature.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025