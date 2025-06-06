Blast in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: A Grim Attack on Education

In a disturbing event Friday morning, a government high school in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, northwest Pakistan, was bombed by unidentified assailants.

The explosion devastated the institution, located in Akbari village under the Gul Imam police station's jurisdiction, leaving several rooms in ruins, according to local police.

No claims of responsibility have emerged, though splinter groups of the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, known for their opposition to girls' education, operate in the area.

Data from local NGOs indicate that more than 450 schools have been destroyed in similar attacks over the past decade, predominantly affecting female students.

These acts are reminiscent of the tragic events leading to and following the attack on Malala Yousafzai in 2012 who survived a Taliban attack and became a Nobel laureate. The situation in the region remains precarious for educational advancements, particularly for girls.

