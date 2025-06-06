Left Menu

Odisha Teachers Demand Fair Salaries and Job Security

Junior school teachers in Odisha protested for regularization of their jobs and better salaries. They opposed the contractual appointment system, demanding equal pay as their counterparts in other states. Teachers highlighted inadequate pay and lack of social security, threatening to intensify their protest if unmet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 06-06-2025 14:47 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 14:47 IST
Odisha Teachers Demand Fair Salaries and Job Security
  • Country:
  • India

Hundreds of junior school teachers in Odisha staged a protest on Friday, demanding the regularization of their jobs.

Amidst banners and posters, including a substantial number of female educators, the teachers demonstrated at Mahatma Gandhi Marg, opposing contractual appointments in schools.

Teachers from various schools across the state called for immediate job regularization and the abolition of the contractual appointment system. They expressed dissatisfaction with their monthly salary of Rs 16,000, citing better pay for junior teachers in many other BJP-ruled states. Protesters also demanded social security, emphasizing 'equal pay for equal work' and warning of intensified protests if their demands aren't met.

