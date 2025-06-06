Left Menu

Empowering Education through Local Languages

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced a shift towards using Indian and local languages for instruction in educational institutions. He highlighted the introduction of technical courses in local languages and the use of technology to aid language translation. The initiative aims at inclusivity, particularly for rural and economically weaker students.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 19:35 IST
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan revealed plans to prioritize Indian and local languages as the primary medium of instruction in educational institutions. This announcement was made during a meeting with the Consultative Committee of Parliament focusing on education in Indian languages.

The minister detailed efforts to introduce higher education courses, including technical subjects like engineering, in local languages. He stressed the importance of using technology to translate content and promote understanding for students from rural and economically challenged backgrounds.

Additionally, the Ministry's 'Bhasha Sangam' program received praise for its educational resources, enabling students to learn basic sentences in 22 languages. The School Education Secretary reported 1,369 mother tongues identified in India, with 121 major languages actively spoken by a significant population.

