Left Menu

Historic Settlement: NCAA Athletes to Receive Landmark Compensation

A U.S. judge has approved a $2.8 billion settlement with the NCAA, allowing colleges to pay student athletes for the commercial use of their names. This groundbreaking agreement addresses claims that NCAA rules violated antitrust laws and could change the financial landscape of college sports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-06-2025 07:59 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 07:59 IST
Historic Settlement: NCAA Athletes to Receive Landmark Compensation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A U.S. judge has granted final approval to a landmark $2.8 billion settlement with the NCAA, empowering schools to compensate student athletes for the commercial use of their names, images, and likenesses. This settlement resolves extensive litigation between the NCAA and student athletes.

In her ruling, U.S. District Judge Claudia Wilken, based in Oakland, California, described the agreement as a significant step forward for student-athlete compensation. She emphasized it as an unprecedented opportunity in college sports' history, reinforcing athletes' rights. Plaintiffs' lead attorneys, Steve Berman and Jeffrey Kessler, praised the ruling as a historic victory for college athletes.

Despite objections over its fairness, the settlement resolves three suits alleging NCAA rules breached antitrust laws. It mandates compensations for past damages since 2016, potentially providing billions to affected athletes. The NCAA, maintaining its stance of no wrongdoing, can anticipate further challenges from objectors through appeals in the 9th U.S. Circuit Court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Ministers Unite: Shaping the Future of Energy

Power Ministers Unite: Shaping the Future of Energy

 India
2
Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

 United States
3
SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG 2025 examination on August 3 bonafide.

SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG ...

 India
4
China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025