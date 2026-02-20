Doug Gurr Appointed Chair of UK's Antitrust Regulator

Doug Gurr, former Amazon executive, is set to be appointed as the permanent chair of Britain's antitrust regulator by Business Secretary Peter Kyle, according to a report by Sky News on Friday.

Gurr initially took on the role on an interim basis last year when the government emphasized the need for the Competition and Markets Authority and other regulators to concentrate on fostering economic growth.

This strategic appointment comes as part of a broader push to ensure that regulatory bodies align with the government's economic objectives.

