Left Menu

Doug Gurr Appointed Chair of UK's Antitrust Regulator

Doug Gurr, former Amazon executive, has been confirmed as the permanent chair of Britain's antitrust regulator by Business Secretary Peter Kyle. Gurr initially took the role on an interim basis last year to help the Competition and Markets Authority focus on economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 20-02-2026 18:21 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 18:21 IST
Doug Gurr Appointed Chair of UK's Antitrust Regulator
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Doug Gurr, former Amazon executive, is set to be appointed as the permanent chair of Britain's antitrust regulator by Business Secretary Peter Kyle, according to a report by Sky News on Friday.

Gurr initially took on the role on an interim basis last year when the government emphasized the need for the Competition and Markets Authority and other regulators to concentrate on fostering economic growth.

This strategic appointment comes as part of a broader push to ensure that regulatory bodies align with the government's economic objectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kerala's Investment Surge: Transforming Commitments into Reality

Kerala's Investment Surge: Transforming Commitments into Reality

 India
2
Abhishek Sharma Seeks Breakthrough in T20 World Cup

Abhishek Sharma Seeks Breakthrough in T20 World Cup

 India
3
Justice Delivered: Death Penalty for Child Exploitation Crimes in Uttar Pradesh

Justice Delivered: Death Penalty for Child Exploitation Crimes in Uttar Prad...

 India
4
Himachal Teachers Demand Exemption from Efficiency Examinations

Himachal Teachers Demand Exemption from Efficiency Examinations

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026