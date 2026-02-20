Doug Gurr Appointed Chair of UK's Antitrust Regulator
Doug Gurr, former Amazon executive, has been confirmed as the permanent chair of Britain's antitrust regulator by Business Secretary Peter Kyle. Gurr initially took the role on an interim basis last year to help the Competition and Markets Authority focus on economic growth.
This strategic appointment comes as part of a broader push to ensure that regulatory bodies align with the government's economic objectives.
