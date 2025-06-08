Ace Exams with AI: Yugantar Gupta's Success Formula
Yugantar Gupta, a 27-year-old IIM Ahmedabad student, topped his class using ChatGPT for his assignment. An accomplished chartered accountant and company secretary, Gupta penned 'STUDY SMART- The Ultimate Exam Guide' to help aspirants excel in competitive exams by sharing insights from top rankers and addressing common exam challenges.
Yugantar Gupta, a bright mind from IIM Ahmedabad, made headlines by revealing he earned top grades using ChatGPT for an assignment. The 27-year-old believes in working smarter, a strategy detailed in his book, 'STUDY SMART- The Ultimate Exam Guide,' aimed at guiding students through the labyrinth of competitive exams.
Gupta's impressive credentials include being a qualified chartered accountant and company secretary, coupled with a remarkable 99.58 percentile in the 2023 CAT exam. His new book offers aspirants practical insights and strategies from successful exam takers, covering aspects like managing distractions and maintaining health during preparation.
In a world where AI is reshaping education, Gupta's success story illustrates the importance of innovation in learning. His LinkedIn post on using AI appropriately highlights the need for unique, personalized content beyond conventional internet research. By doing so, Gupta demonstrates that blending technology with traditional knowledge can lead to academic excellence.
