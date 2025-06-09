China Mandates Epidural Anaesthesia in Hospitals to Boost Birth Rates

In a significant move to combat declining birth rates, China has declared that all tertiary hospitals must offer epidural anaesthesia by the end of this year, with secondary hospitals following suit by 2027. This governmental push is aimed at fostering a more 'friendly childbearing environment' for women.

The directive comes as China's birth rate declines for the third consecutive year, with only 30% of pregnant women currently opting for pain relief during childbirth. In comparison, over 70% of women in some developed nations, like the U.S. and France, choose epidurals, indicating a stark contrast.

Emphasizing the urgency of this initiative, the National Health Commission stated that this move would 'enhance the comfort level and security of medical services'. To further encourage childbirth, some provinces now include anaesthesia costs in medical insurance schemes, while Sichuan province considers extending marriage and maternity leaves to promote a fertility-friendly society.

