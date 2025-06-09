Left Menu

Chanchal Mehra: A Journey of Determination and Success

Chanchal Mehra, a 15-year-old from Rajasthan, scored 499/500 in her Class 10 exams despite limited resources. Her determination, coupled with family support, helped her overcome challenges such as lack of electricity. Aspiring to be an engineer and later an IAS officer, she is now preparing for JEE.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 09-06-2025 15:42 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 15:42 IST
In the quaint village of Pandeka, within Rajasthan's Bharatpur district, 15-year-old Chanchal Mehra has emerged as a symbol of resilience and ambition. Achieving an impressive 499 out of 500 in the RBSE Class 10 board exams, she has become one of the top scorers in the state, demonstrating that success is possible with determination, regardless of resources.

Residing in a joint family household, Chanchal faced the absence of her father, who worked miles away, while navigating studies in a home often beset by power outages. Despite these hurdles, her determination never wavered. October marked a pivotal shift in her preparation strategy, as an inverter was finally installed, allowing her access to online learning resources which significantly aided her studies.

With her aspirations set high, she dreams of first becoming an engineer by clearing the JEE and later pursuing civil services to become an IAS officer, a goal she shares with her father, her biggest supporter. This inspiring tale of a young girl's unwavering spirit in the face of adversity resonates across the education sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

