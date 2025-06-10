Left Menu

Transforming Trading: Real-Time Mentorship with GTF's Live Market Sessions

GTF – A Stock Market Institute revolutionizes stock trading education with Live Market Sessions, providing mentorship from experts Arun Sir and Sooraj Sir. Over six months, students experience real-time trading, learning strategies, market psychology, and decision-making in a dynamic environment to build confidence, clarity, and self-reliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 10-06-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 17:17 IST
Transforming Trading: Real-Time Mentorship with GTF's Live Market Sessions
  • Country:
  • United States

In the complex world of stock trading, mere theoretical knowledge often fails to prepare aspiring traders for the realities of the market. It's a sentiment echoed by many newcomers who find themselves frozen by uncertainty when it matters most. GTF – A Stock Market Institute addresses this gap with its innovative Live Market Sessions, a hands-on mentorship program designed to guide trainees through the intricacies of real-time trading.

Central to this six-month program is the daily interaction with Arun Sir and Sooraj Sir, two seasoned trading mentors. Students not only learn strategies but also cultivate critical thinking and emotional resilience necessary for success in the volatile market. This immersive experience allows students to see and react to market movements, equipping them with the mindset and skills necessary to navigate challenges confidently.

The program's transformative approach focuses on psychological mastery, essential for overcoming fears and making sound decisions. Through live interaction and immediate feedback, participants build independence and clarity, moving away from the trial-and-error cycle and towards becoming mature, self-reliant traders, ready to face the market with newfound expertise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025