IIM Nagpur Launches Flexible Blended MBA for Professionals

IIM Nagpur introduced a Blended MBA program for working professionals, offering flexible schedules with weekend live sessions and online access. The two-year course includes core courses, electives, and project work, with mandatory campus immersion, facilitated by Jaro Education's platform, starting in August.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-06-2025 18:22 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 18:22 IST
The Indian Institute of Management Nagpur has unveiled a pioneering Blended MBA programme tailored for working professionals. This innovative two-year initiative promises a manageable schedule, integrating weekend live sessions and online access, ensuring minimal disruption to professional duties.

The curriculum is robust, comprising 480 hours of core courses in the first year, followed by 300 hours of electives and 60 hours dedicated to project work in the second year. This comprehensive approach is designed to furnish professionals with the necessary acumen for career progression.

Commencing in August, the program also mandates four campus immersion modules. Delivery is managed through the state-of-the-art technology platform of Jaro Education, leveraging advanced educational technologies for an enriched learning experience.

